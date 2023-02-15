California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,707 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 65,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of FR opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading

