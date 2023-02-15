California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,430,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,440,000 after acquiring an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.1 %

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NYSE:BERY opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.