California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $168.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.96.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.