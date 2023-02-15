California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 169,618 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,005,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,618 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 689.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $29.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

