California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 27,779 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,779 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

