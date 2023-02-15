California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 29,504 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

NYSE SF opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

