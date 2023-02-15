California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,445 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

LAD opened at $281.30 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithia Motors Company Profile

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

