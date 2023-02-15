California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 49,353 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.23. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

