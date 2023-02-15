California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 54,601 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,600 shares of company stock worth $3,226,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

