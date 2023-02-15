California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 60,093 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,093 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $174,535.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,377,306.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,570 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Cowen boosted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

