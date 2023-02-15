California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 6,770 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NYSE EGP opened at $169.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $217.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

