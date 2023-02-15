California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

