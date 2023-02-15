California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ROLL stock opened at $239.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.48. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

