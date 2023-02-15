California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,380 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 76.56%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

