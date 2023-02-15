California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,110 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

