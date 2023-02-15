California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,229,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at about $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the third quarter worth about $75,588,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $49,695,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $18,691,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.58 million. Analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRAB. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

