Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 650.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,262,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,796 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,093,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,711,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,360.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 887,325 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 651.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after acquiring an additional 869,614 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

CGGO stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

