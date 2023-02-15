Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,636,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

