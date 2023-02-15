Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 247,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

CVCO opened at $287.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.82. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $299.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

