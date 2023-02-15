Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,660,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,325,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,845,000 after buying an additional 136,328 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Stories

