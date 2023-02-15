Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Centene by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Centene by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Centene by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

