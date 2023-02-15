Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $13,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $8,449,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 30,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 237,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $134.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.56 and its 200-day moving average is $164.15. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.68 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 1.42.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.87.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

