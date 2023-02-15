Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Ciena Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $50,577.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $175,244.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,950,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,361 shares of company stock worth $3,486,570 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.