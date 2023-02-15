Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 96,431 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,877.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,431 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

