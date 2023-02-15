Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $65.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.13.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $214.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $380,048.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $380,048.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 101,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,477 and sold 560,244 shares valued at $24,009,993. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.