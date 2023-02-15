CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.