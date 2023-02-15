Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $174.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.65. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diageo Company Profile

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.27) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.82) to GBX 5,100 ($61.91) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.62) to GBX 4,200 ($50.98) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.36) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

