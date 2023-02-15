DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $9,282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

