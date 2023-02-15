DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,093 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after buying an additional 520,375 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11,189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 348,739 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 345,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,996 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 297,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.3 %

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $138.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

