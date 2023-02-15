Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stake Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636,355 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.