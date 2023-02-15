Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Get Rating) by 662.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,438,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 100.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $359,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TECS opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65.

