Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dynatrace by 191.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dynatrace by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,852,865 shares of company stock valued at $670,480,260 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT stock opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 443.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

