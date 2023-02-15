Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells $1,530,375.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

