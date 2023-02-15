EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EMCOR Group Price Performance

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.84. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $156.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

