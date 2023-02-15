Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Encore Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of ECPG opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.44.
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
