Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

About Encore Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

