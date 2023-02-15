Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,362 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Envista by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Envista by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.