Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

