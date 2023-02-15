Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $75.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

