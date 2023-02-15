Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $107.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

