Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.