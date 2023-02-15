Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $572,490,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,633,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after buying an additional 2,441,137 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after buying an additional 2,052,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.