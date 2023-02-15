Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.7 %

FIS opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.