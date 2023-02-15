Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $70.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

