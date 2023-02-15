First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,984 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.