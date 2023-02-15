First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 847.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. Compass Point cut their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

