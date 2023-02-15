Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,120 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 729.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.12.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 2.1 %

Floor & Decor Profile

Shares of FND opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.