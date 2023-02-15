Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc Buys 72,440 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc bought 72,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,969.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,505,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,926,019.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,846,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in Freshworks by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

