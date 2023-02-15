GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

