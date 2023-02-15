Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Graham by 197.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Graham by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of Graham stock opened at $663.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $525.58 and a twelve month high of $681.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $622.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $603.10.

Graham Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

