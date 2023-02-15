Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Griffon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Griffon by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Griffon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Griffon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s payout ratio is -12.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

